Register
16:06 GMT +303 February 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump (from L), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Communications Director Sean Spicer and senior advisor Steve Bannon, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017

    Trump Slams Reports of Alleged Scandal During Phone Talks With Australian PM

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    0 4110

    US President Donald Trump on Friday thanked Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull for clarifying publicly that their last week phone conversation was not tense, contrary to how it was reported by the media.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the Australian prime minister said the Saturday call "ended courteously," whereas earlier the media reported that the call had been tense and Trump had hung up on Turnbull.

    "Thank you to Prime Minister of Australia for telling the truth about our very civil conversation that FAKE NEWS media lied about. Very nice!" Trump wrote on his personal Twitter.

    According to media reports, the two leaders did not see eye to eye on the US-Australian deal made by the previous US administration, stipulating that Washington would resettle some of refugees currently held in detention camps on the islands not far from Australia.

    On Wednesday, Trump said in another Tweet that he would study "this dumb deal."

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US Congressman Urges Trump to Change Manner of Talking With Foreign Leaders After Scandal With Australian PM
    During his presidential campaign, Trump spoke a lot about restricting the immigration flow to the United States, and his first actions as the president seem to indicate that he is likely to seriously pursue this line of action.

    In November 2016, Washington and Canberra concluded a deal on resettling migrants from Australia’s detention facilities to the United States.

    The Washington-Canberra resettlement deal is expected to affect the immigrants kept on the islands of Nauru and Papua New Guinea's Manus. The refugees are usually kept in the two centers while their applications are being processed by the Australian authorities.

    Related:

    Hundreds Gather in Australia's Melboune for Anti-Trump Rally
    Trump, GOP Align Over Gorsuch Pick; Trump Takes On Australia
    Top Democrat Seeks Trump Apology for 'Childish Behavior' With Australia, Mexico
    McCain Calls Australian Ambassador to Reaffirm Importance of US-Australia Ties
    Tags:
    Malcolm Turnbull, Donald Trump, United States, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    The Expulsion
    The Expulsion
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok