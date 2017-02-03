Trump Slams Reports of Alleged Scandal During Phone Talks With Australian PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the Australian prime minister said the Saturday call "ended courteously," whereas earlier the media reported that the call had been tense and Trump had hung up on Turnbull.

"Thank you to Prime Minister of Australia for telling the truth about our very civil conversation that FAKE NEWS media lied about. Very nice!" Trump wrote on his personal Twitter.

Thank you to Prime Minister of Australia for telling the truth about our very civil conversation that FAKE NEWS media lied about. Very nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 февраля 2017 г.

According to media reports, the two leaders did not see eye to eye on the US-Australian deal made by the previous US administration, stipulating that Washington would resettle some of refugees currently held in detention camps on the islands not far from Australia.

On Wednesday, Trump said in another Tweet that he would study "this dumb deal."

Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2 февраля 2017 г.

© REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst US Congressman Urges Trump to Change Manner of Talking With Foreign Leaders After Scandal With Australian PM

During his presidential campaign, Trump spoke a lot about restricting the immigration flow to the United States, and his first actions as the president seem to indicate that he is likely to seriously pursue this line of action.

In November 2016, Washington and Canberra concluded a deal on resettling migrants from Australia’s detention facilities to the United States.

The Washington-Canberra resettlement deal is expected to affect the immigrants kept on the islands of Nauru and Papua New Guinea's Manus. The refugees are usually kept in the two centers while their applications are being processed by the Australian authorities.