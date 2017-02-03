Americans Stand up to Defend an Imaginary Country From Russia (VIDEO)

© Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov Russia Vows Response if US Media Attempts to Pressure Those Who Cooperate With RT Limiting Broadcasting

A recent social experiment by RT correspondent Caleb Maupin delivered a picturesque example to Americans' "awareness" in the global state of affairs.

Maupin took to the streets of New York City, asking passersby what they think and how they feel about "Russia's aggression against the fictional country called Kyrgbekistan."

The results were a bit shocking. The impromptu survey revealed that the majority of people polled were aware of the situation and criticized "Russia's aggression," saying that Moscow is trying to "conquer more territory."

"I know. It's what they [the evil Russians, of course] tried to do in Georgia. It's what they're doing in Ukraine. It's just a pattern," one of the respondents said beyond a shadow of a doubt.

When the journalist asked the respondents to address to the suffering residents of Kyrgbekistan, the majority wished them to "stay strong, steady and fast" and not to take away from the values of democracy. And of course, they did not forget to say that the United States or some other country would definitely come to "lend a hand."

This experiment brings to mind a 1997 black comedy movie "Wag the Dog," where the US president tries to save his reputation by distracting the public and mainstream media attention from a scandal to a constructed war in Albania against imaginary terrorists.

It seems that this black comedy is turning into a real life documentary. At least, this is what the RT experiment showed.





Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!