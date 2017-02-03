Register
03 February 2017
    A log adorned with colorful decorations remains at a Dakota Access Pipeline protest encampment as construction work continues on the pipeline near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S., October 30, 2016

    US Green Party Calls Dakota Pipeline Construction Undermines Democracy

    © REUTERS/ Josh Morgan
    US Green Party leader thinks that Dakota Access Pipeline construction violates US democracy.

    A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota, January 25, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Terray Sylveste
    Dakota Pipeline Tribe 'Unlikely to Back Down' Despite Trump Executive Orders
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US Green Party leader Jill Stein said Friday that Dakota Access Pipeline construction is a violation of democracy, calling on citizens to join Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to protest the project in the wake of President Donald Trump's order to advance the construction.

    "It’s absolutely a violation of human rights, of our water rights, of our climate, and of our democracy … I really urge people, if you are able-bodied, go there and stand with Standing Rock," Stein told the RT broadcaster.

    Stein added that she was concerned over the possibility that the permit for completion of the oil pipeline construction would be put forward as it was likely to result in contamination of the Missouri River water resources.

    In this Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 photo, Beatrice Menase Kwe Jackson, center, walks with Daniel Emory, both of the Ojibwe Native American tribe as they lead a procession to the Cannonball river for a traditional water ceremony at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D.
    © AP Photo/ David Goldman
    Dakota Access Pipeline Protesters Set Fires, Assault Officers - Police
    Stein also noted that she wanted the permit to be denied in court to prevent violation of the treaty rights of indigenous peoples.

    On Wednesday, police in the US state of North Dakota said they had arrested 76 people, demonstrating against resumption of the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline construction after the Army Corps of Engineers were dispatched to the site.

    On Tuesday, US Sen. John Hoeven said Acting Secretary of the US Army Robert Speer had sent engineers to resume the work on the final stage of the oil pipeline construction, despite protests of indigenous people and environmental activists.

    In December 2016, the US Army Corps of Engineers took the decision to deny a construction permit for part of the Dakota Access pipeline, intended to transport domestically produced light crude oil from North Dakota into Illinois, for fears of damaging sacred burial grounds and water sources.

