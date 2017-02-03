US Rights Groups File Lawsuit Against Trump's Entry Ban - Civil Liberties Union

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US rights groups filed a lawsuit with a federal court in Seattle against President Donald Trump's executive order that bans citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a statement.

"Civil and immigrant rights groups asked a federal court Wednesday night to lift the unconstitutional ban blocking Muslim immigrants lawfully living in the United States from becoming U.S. citizens, permanent residents, and asylees, among other things," the statement published on Thursday read.

According to the ACLU, immigration attorneys have learned from leaked documents that the presidential order is being applied to immigrants already lawfully residing in the United States, who have applied for asylum, lawful permanent residence, and immigration benefits. However, Trump' order does not contain any information about changing the status of Muslim immigrants, already living in the United States.

This order is affecting tens of thousands of immigrants residing legally in the United States, ACLU added.

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," which blocks the admission of all refugees to the United States for four months and bans arrivals of all nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for three months. The entry for refugees from Syria was suspended for an undefined period.

Trump’s travel ban, aiming to boost the country's security, has sparked controversy around the world and led to multiple protests in the United States.