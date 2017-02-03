Lockheed Wins C-5 Military Airlift Repair Contract

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The C-5 Galaxy is a large military air transport plane that has been operated by the US Air Force since 1969 and that has served in every conflict the United States has been involved in since then.

“Lockheed Martin Aeronautics [of] Marietta, Georgia, has been awarded a $17.2 million task order… for C-5 contractor logistics support, the announcement stated on Thursday.

© AFP 2016/ PIERRE VERDY US Navy Awards Lockheed Martin $166 Million Deal for Electronic Support Systems

Under the contract, Lockheed Martin will provide supply chain management, repair and technical support services to the aircraft over the next year until January 31, 2018, the Defense Department explained.

The C-5 provides the US Air Force with a heavy intercontinental-range strategic airlift capability to carry massive cargoes. Since 2006, all operational C-5s have been upgraded as C-5M military airlift transports.