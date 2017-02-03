Over Thousand Yemeni New Yorkers Protest Trump Travel Ban

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — According to event organizers, some 1,000 Yemeni business owners shut down their delis, grocery stores and bodegas across New York Thursday in a coordinated action against the executive order that bans entry to the United States to nationals of seven Muslim countries.

The mass closing of the stores began at noon and is expected to last until 8 p.m. (1 a.m. GMT) Thursday, according to organizers.

​"They have no idea this is a country made of immigrants," one bodega owner Abdul Alshabbi told Sputnik, referring to Trump administration in charge of implementing the order. "They do no research or even know their ancestors all came from other countries. That is called uneducated ignorance."

The demonstrators marched to Brooklyn Borough Hall holding signs that read "Legal Visas = Let Them In!" and "Keep Borders Open!" Many carried American flags to demonstrate the sense of belonging to this country.

"America was founded with immigrants! Immigrants make up the fabric of this country," another protestor told Sputnik.

The protestors announced that a public sundown prayer will be held by Muslim participants. Afterwards, members of Yemeni-American community will share stories of how the travel ban affected their families.