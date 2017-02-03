NYPD Sergeant Convicted of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl

Vladimir Krull, 39, according to prosecutors, first began abusing the girl in September 2013, when he kissed her on the mouth, and, in the following months had sexual intercourse with her on two separate occasions.

© REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri NYPD Cop Arrested on Child Molestation Charges

A statement released by Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark claims that, in a June 2014 incident, Krull "directed the teen to perform oral sex on him in his vehicle after a Father/Daughter breakfast for her eighth grade class," adding that, "The defendant horrifically abused the trust of this family and engaged in sexual acts with a child."

Clark said, "He now faces prison time for his depravity and I hope his conviction reinforces the message that we do not stop until we get justice for the most vulnerable of victims."

He was involved with the victim’s mother for two years, and the girl reported the incident to her mother in February 2015. Krull was suspended after this and was terminated on Monday.

The officer faces up to seven years for each incident. The jury deliberated for five days after a four-week trial, in spite of the lack of DNA, or any other physical evidence, tying him to the crime.