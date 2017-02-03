US Reportedly Plans to Punish Iran for Missile Test With New Sanctions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The new sanctions are expected to be announced on Friday, NBC News reported.
Later on Thursday, Trump confirmed Flynn’s remarks, saying that Tehran was "formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile."
Media reports emerged on suggested that Iran conducted a medium-range ballistic missile test in late January.
Later, Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan confirmed Tehran had tested a new missile, according to local news agency Tasnim.
