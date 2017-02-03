US Reportedly Plans to Punish Iran for Missile Test With New Sanctions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The new sanctions are expected to be announced on Friday, NBC News reported.

On Wednesday, Michael Flynn, the US national security adviser, announced that the While House had issued an unprecedented notice as a result of missile tests.

Later on Thursday, Trump confirmed Flynn’s remarks, saying that Tehran was "formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile."

Media reports emerged on suggested that Iran conducted a medium-range ballistic missile test in late January.

Later, Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan confirmed Tehran had tested a new missile, according to local news agency Tasnim.