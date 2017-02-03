Ex-NSC Spokesman Refutes Claim That Obama Administration OKed US Raid in Yemen

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Thursday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer stated that the operation was first planned by the Obama administration, approved by the Defense Department on December 19 and recommended to move ahead to the National Security Council.
"Except it was misleading," Price stated, adding that the specific operation was never considered by the Obama administration for approval.
Except it was misleading. The specific operation in question was never presented to or considered by the Obama Admin for approval. https://t.co/v0KwnhhRj9— Ned Price (@nedprice) 2 февраля 2017 г.
On Wednesday, US Central Command said in a press release that civilians may have been killed during the operation.
