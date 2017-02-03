Ex-NSC Spokesman Refutes Claim That Obama Administration OKed US Raid in Yemen

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Thursday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer stated that the operation was first planned by the Obama administration, approved by the Defense Department on December 19 and recommended to move ahead to the National Security Council.

"Except it was misleading," Price stated, adding that the specific operation was never considered by the Obama administration for approval.

​US Special Operations Forces killed 14 al-Qaeda militants in the course of the operation, according to the White House. During the operation, the terrorists killed US Navy SEAL William Owens and injured several other servicemen.

On Wednesday, US Central Command said in a press release that civilians may have been killed during the operation.