Top Democrat Seeks Trump Apology for 'Childish Behavior' With Australia, Mexico

WASHINGTON, February 2 (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump is being urged to mend ties with Australia and Mexico after testy telephone conversations with the leaders of both nations, Hoyer said in a press release on Monday.

"I urge the President to apologize both to Prime Minister [Malcolm] Turnbull and to President [Enrique] Pena Nieto for his childish behavior, which embarrasses our country and hinders America’s ability to lead in the world," Hoyer stated.

Hoyer’s release was prompted by a telephone conversation on Saturday in which Trump disparaged an Obama administration plan to accept 1,200 Muslim refugees from Australian-run refugee camps, according to media reports. Trump apparently cut the conversation short amid dissatisfaction with how it went.

In a call with Pena Nieto a day earlier, Trump reportedly accused Mexico of lax policing of its border with the United States.

Hoyer, the second ranking member of opposition Democrats in the House of Representatives, said reports of Trump’s behavior during both calls add to a picture of an administration deeply incompetent on matters of foreign policy and national security.

Hoyer also accused Trump of compromising the nation’s security with a recent executive order that temporarily bans US entry of citizens from seven Muslim nations, including holders of valid US visas.