Register
00:56 GMT +303 February 2017
Live
    Search
    US Customs and Border Protection Officer

    Michigan Man Lied About Iraqi Mom Dying After Trump’s Immigration Order

    © AFP 2016/ Paul J. Richards
    US
    Get short URL
    218220

    Following the implementation of US President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, the perfect story emerged to paint the president as a heartless maniac, irresponsibly ruining innocent lives. Those who oppose him quickly, and widely, shared the story. The problem is, it was a complete fabrication.

    Republican presidential candidate, businessman Donald Trump reacts during the CNN Republican presidential debate.
    © AP Photo/ Mark J. Terrill
    White House Refuses to Send Officials on CNN: We Don’t Do ‘Fake News’
    A gut-wrenching tale was shared by a Michigan man named Mike Hager, who asserted that he and his family had been stopped when returning from Iraq to his home state, after the order was put into action. He told his story to Fox 2, who reported that while Hager was cleared, the rest of his family, including his ill and elderly mother, was not. He went on to say that his mother died, while being denied entry into the US where she could receive medical treatment.

    His mother actually had died five days before the order was signed.

    "That's true. The 22nd of January, his mom died," Imam Husham Al-Hussainy, leader of the Karbalaa Islamic Educational Center in Dearborn, told Fox 2 News. "She did die but that was a couple weeks ago — before the ban."

    The imam told the station that Hager had contacted him January 19, one day before Trump took office, and told him that his mother was gravely ill. He notified the imam that he was flying to Iraq to be by her side.

    US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 22, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Trump: Delta Computer Outage, Protesters Caused Problems at US Airports, Not Entry Ban

    She died three days later, in Iraq. Trump had not yet signed the controversial order.

    "There is confusion. There is a mix that they have to distinguish between good refugees and bad refugees and if this is what it takes to stop them for a while, to screen them, that's fine for the security of the country," the imam, who voted for Trump, said of the airport protests.

    The station also found that Hager had posted to Facebook about his mother’s death on January 22. If only they had checked his Facebook before reporting a fake news story that helped to whip the nation into a frenzy.

    Sadly, once a story goes viral, it is very hard to correct. The follow-up report, that their story was a total fabrication, will not be viewed as many times as the viral original.

    Related:

    WaPo Strikes Again: Reinstating CIA ‘Black Sites’ Was Fake News
    Obama Slams Notion of Voter Fraud in US as an Example of Fake News
    Facebook 'Fake News' Plan 'a Brutal Attack on Freedom of Speech'
    'Neo-Liberals' and 'Fake News': The West's Campaign Against Free Speech
    'Fake News' vs Trump: US President-Elect, Media Expressing Mutual Distaste
    Tags:
    Immigration, Executive Order, Fake News, Imam Husham Al-Hussainy, Donald Trump, Mike Hager, United States, Iraq, Michigan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic’s Photo Contest Finalists
    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic's Photo Contest Finalists
    The Expulsion
    The Expulsion
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok