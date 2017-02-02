John McCain Calls Trump Easing of Sanctions on Russia’s FSB 'Technical Fix'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — McCain stepped out with a statement after the White House announced the Treasury Department had issued a license permitting certain transactions with the FSB, which has been sanctioned over alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

"Initially, it looks like it’s a technical fix," McCain stated on Thursday.

The license authorized transactions for information technology products with the specification that permits and licenses not exceed $5,000 annually. The Treasury Department also authorized transactions and activities necessary to comply with law enforcement actions or investigations involving the FSB.

McCain, who chairs the US Senate Armed Services Committee, acknowledged his view of the change was based only on a cursory review of the announcement.

"I have not fully explored it but that’s the initial impression I have of what it is," McCain said. "We’re looking at it more carefully."

The senator also noted he was not sure when a bill that he is sponsoring to restrict the Trump administration’s ability to fully lift sanctions imposed on Russia, would be introduced.

McCain is sponsoring the legislation with fellow Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Lindsey Graham as well as Democratic Sens. Ben Cardin and Chuck Schumer.