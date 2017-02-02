Register
03 February 2017
    US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 22, 2017.

    Poll Shows Some 40% of US Voters Want Trump Impeached After 2 Weeks in Office

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US
    11770315

    Roughly 40 percent of US voters want to see President Donald Trump impeached after his two weeks in office since January 20 inauguration, a new poll revealed on Thursday.

    Demonstrators protest agaist President Trump's executive immigration ban at Chicago O'Hare International Airport
    © AFP 2016/ Joshua LOTT
    Those Who Attack Trump's Order 'Remained Silent When Obama Bombed Muslim States'
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The poll also revealed 52 percent of voters think Trump’s executive order on immigration was intended to be a Muslim ban compared to 41 percent who do not.

    “Less than 2 weeks into Donald Trump's tenure as President, 40% of voters already want to impeach him,” Public Policy Polling said in a press release with the poll. “That's up from 35% of voters who wanted to impeach him a week ago.”

    In addition, only 40 percent of voters, according to the poll, support building the Mexico wall with 54 percent opposed.

    On January 25, Trump ordered the construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border and, two days later, suspended entry into the United States for citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

      Darrell R
      Trump is proving to be one of the most loved and hated presidents in modern history.
      karlof1
      Since he's refused to arrest Obama and his confederates for the crimes they committed, Trump became an accessory after the fact and thus an abettor of those crimes, which offer the best grounds for impeachment. But then if a guilty verdict's arrived at, Pence becomes POTUS, and he's arguably worse than Trump on most every issue. So, the medicine is likely worse than the disease.
      anne00marie
      Meaning 60% do not. What is the reason they want to impeach their President? Orders from Soros?
      anne00mariein reply tokarlof1(Show commentHide comment)
      karlof1, Let him eat his breakfast first. How long has he been in? Have you not noticed how long it is taking to get his men in position?
      2 weeks tomorrow. The United (Division) States of America.
      People are easily manipulated.
      People need to review Major General Smedley Butler - War is a Racket.
      Major General Smedley Butler & The Fascist Takeover Of The USA - A Warning From History
      www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMEI8bnbw1o

      Book of the Month: War Is a Racket | Jesse Ventura Off The Grid - Ora TV
      www.youtube.com/watch?v=h30FE0MxEMc

      People need to know John Perkins - Confessions of an Economic Hit Man.
      John Perkins: "Zeitgeist: Addendum" Extended Interview 2008
      www.youtube.com/watch?v=xLe9u9SffO0

      Why The US Went To War For Profit
      www.youtube.com/watch?v=at8Fc-IyLF0

      **** Plus another video link for you all to review. ****
      Bix Weir-Trump Will Crash System then Rebuild
      www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtLuavOGkq8
      -------------------------------------
      And the Plan The NEO-CON-ARTIST GLOBALIST MAFIA CRIMINALS really want their puppets to execute is this plan instead.

      Gamma-ray weapons could trigger next arms race
      www.newscientist.com/article/dn4049-gammaray-weapons-could-trigger-next-arms-race.html#.VJMjF1s4

      Pentagon's Secret Nuclear Agenda - Privatizing Nuclear War
      www.scoop.co.nz/stories/HL1203/S00286/pentagons-secret-nuclear-agenda-privatizing-nuclear-war.htm

      Congress moves to back tactical nukes
      news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/americas/3025737.stm

      White House to Maintain Nuclear “First Strike” Policy
      www.globalresearch.ca/white-house-to-maintain-nuclear-first-strike-policy/5544506

      US Congress orders review of Russian & Chinese leadership’s nuclear strike ‘survivability’
      www.rt.com/news/375604-russia-china-nuclear-survivability

      ‘Maniac orders:’ Senior Russian MP blasts US program to estimate nuclear attack outcome www.rt.com/politics/375637-maniac-orders-senior-russian-mp

      He actually looks like his brain has been impeached. No one should underrate the treachery of the deep state. I still prefer him to the lunatic Hillary, but I think the enemies have tampered with his thinking faculty. His uncalled-for threat against Iran is the latest sure sign that all might not be well with that fellow. Picking quarrel with two of Russian's most significant strategic partners: China and Iran, and thinking that Russia will go along with it just for the sake of lifting useless sanctions is really daft. It is a pity that Donald Trump is obliging people who call him a clown.
      Trump will do everything in order that we speak of him every single day. He doesn't have any diplomacy, he doesn't have any respect of the others, he likes to spend the money of others, and he will lead the us into chaos. count on that. And he will blame everybody...except him.
      "It's an Alice in Wonderland story, in which a billionaire hedonist jumps down the rabbit hole of American politics and discovers a surreal world where each successive barrier to power collapses before him like magic."

      Matt Taibbi
      Insane Clown President
      Sounds like a fake poll or one that was taken from a sampling of mostly liberals. Nothing to impeach him for. It says clear as day in the Constitution that the President can halt immigration from any place he deems a threat to national security. While i dont agree with the Iran ban, its within his right. Most people in America that aren't here illegally support the wall being built.
