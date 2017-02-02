Poll Shows Some 40% of US Voters Want Trump Impeached After 2 Weeks in Office

“Less than 2 weeks into Donald Trump's tenure as President, 40% of voters already want to impeach him,” Public Policy Polling said in a press release with the poll. “That's up from 35% of voters who wanted to impeach him a week ago.”
In addition, only 40 percent of voters, according to the poll, support building the Mexico wall with 54 percent opposed.
On January 25, Trump ordered the construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border and, two days later, suspended entry into the United States for citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete Trump is proving to be one of the most loved and hated presidents in modern history. Reply | -2 | Edit | Delete Since he's refused to arrest Obama and his confederates for the crimes they committed, Trump became an accessory after the fact and thus an abettor of those crimes, which offer the best grounds for impeachment. But then if a guilty verdict's arrived at, Pence becomes POTUS, and he's arguably worse than Trump on most every issue. So, the medicine is likely worse than the disease. Reply | -2 | Edit | Delete Meaning 60% do not. What is the reason they want to impeach their President? Orders from Soros? Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete karlof1, Let him eat his breakfast first. How long has he been in? Have you not noticed how long it is taking to get his men in position? Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete 2 weeks tomorrow. The United (Division) States of America. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete He actually looks like his brain has been impeached. No one should underrate the treachery of the deep state. I still prefer him to the lunatic Hillary, but I think the enemies have tampered with his thinking faculty. His uncalled-for threat against Iran is the latest sure sign that all might not be well with that fellow. Picking quarrel with two of Russian's most significant strategic partners: China and Iran, and thinking that Russia will go along with it just for the sake of lifting useless sanctions is really daft. It is a pity that Donald Trump is obliging people who call him a clown. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump will do everything in order that we speak of him every single day. He doesn't have any diplomacy, he doesn't have any respect of the others, he likes to spend the money of others, and he will lead the us into chaos. count on that. And he will blame everybody...except him. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "It's an Alice in Wonderland story, in which a billionaire hedonist jumps down the rabbit hole of American politics and discovers a surreal world where each successive barrier to power collapses before him like magic." Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Sounds like a fake poll or one that was taken from a sampling of mostly liberals. Nothing to impeach him for. It says clear as day in the Constitution that the President can halt immigration from any place he deems a threat to national security. While i dont agree with the Iran ban, its within his right. Most people in America that aren't here illegally support the wall being built.
People are easily manipulated.
People need to review Major General Smedley Butler - War is a Racket.
Major General Smedley Butler & The Fascist Takeover Of The USA - A Warning From History
www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMEI8bnbw1o
Book of the Month: War Is a Racket | Jesse Ventura Off The Grid - Ora TV
www.youtube.com/watch?v=h30FE0MxEMc
People need to know John Perkins - Confessions of an Economic Hit Man.
John Perkins: "Zeitgeist: Addendum" Extended Interview 2008
www.youtube.com/watch?v=xLe9u9SffO0
Why The US Went To War For Profit
www.youtube.com/watch?v=at8Fc-IyLF0
**** Plus another video link for you all to review. ****
Bix Weir-Trump Will Crash System then Rebuild
www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtLuavOGkq8
-------------------------------------
And the Plan The NEO-CON-ARTIST GLOBALIST MAFIA CRIMINALS really want their puppets to execute is this plan instead.
Gamma-ray weapons could trigger next arms race
www.newscientist.com/article/dn4049-gammaray-weapons-could-trigger-next-arms-race.html#.VJMjF1s4
Pentagon's Secret Nuclear Agenda - Privatizing Nuclear War
www.scoop.co.nz/stories/HL1203/S00286/pentagons-secret-nuclear-agenda-privatizing-nuclear-war.htm
Congress moves to back tactical nukes
news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/americas/3025737.stm
White House to Maintain Nuclear “First Strike” Policy
www.globalresearch.ca/white-house-to-maintain-nuclear-first-strike-policy/5544506
US Congress orders review of Russian & Chinese leadership’s nuclear strike ‘survivability’
www.rt.com/news/375604-russia-china-nuclear-survivability
‘Maniac orders:’ Senior Russian MP blasts US program to estimate nuclear attack outcome www.rt.com/politics/375637-maniac-orders-senior-russian-mp
