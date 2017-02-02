Poll Shows Some 40% of US Voters Want Trump Impeached After 2 Weeks in Office

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The poll also revealed 52 percent of voters think Trump’s executive order on immigration was intended to be a Muslim ban compared to 41 percent who do not.

“Less than 2 weeks into Donald Trump's tenure as President, 40% of voters already want to impeach him,” Public Policy Polling said in a press release with the poll. “That's up from 35% of voters who wanted to impeach him a week ago.”

In addition, only 40 percent of voters, according to the poll, support building the Mexico wall with 54 percent opposed.

On January 25, Trump ordered the construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border and, two days later, suspended entry into the United States for citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.