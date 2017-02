© Wikipedia/ Master Sgt. Ken Hammond, U.S. Air Force Pentagon Chief Orders 'Accelerated' Budget Review to Crush Daesh

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Saturday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling on the Defense Department to come up with a military plan to boost efforts to destroy Daesh.

"We hit the ground running on the President's request to deliver a plan within 30 days to accelerate the defeat of ISIS [Daesh]," Davis stated. "The Secretary is working with the intelligence community, commanders and coalition partners to develop that plan."

Mattis ordered on Wednesday a review of the Defense Department’s budget to boost its ability to fight Daesh.