03 February 2017
    US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the White House January 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    Trump: 'Nothing Off the Table' On Iran

    US
    182192232

    US President Donald Trump declared in response to Iran's recent ballistic missile test that no option including the military is "off the table."

    Trump was asked by reporters Thursday what he might do after recent Iranian missile tests and the sea-strike by Houthi rebels against a Saudi ship in the Red Sea. While Flynn did not specify what exactly was entailed by the warning to "put Iran on notice," Trump confirmed Thursday that anything is possible. "Nothing is off the table," the President said when pressed on whether a military option hasn't been considered.

    File Photo of an Iranian Missile Launch
    White House Issues Unprecedented Warning to Iran

    Retired Gen. Flynn called out Iran for its "destabilizing behavior" and said that Trump has "severely criticized" the Obama's nuclear arms deal with Tehran. The National Security adviser hinted that "Iran is now feeling emboldened" due to "weak and ineffective" negotiations with Iran. Trump is contemplating "a whole range of options," including harsher economic sanctions, an administration official said.

    A top Ayatollah aide slammed the “inexperienced” US President over “useless” threats issued by National Security Adviser Michael Flynn on Wednesday. Flynn made a highly unusual appearance at the White House media briefing to "put the Iran on notice."

    ​“This is not the first time an inexperienced person has threatened Iran,” said Ali Akbar Velayati, senior adviser to Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei. Tehran has continued testing nuclear-capable missiles despite the nuclear arms deal signed between Iran and the US, China, France, the UK, Russia, and Germany.  

    German newspaper, Die Welt, wrote on Thursday that Iran tested another cruise missile, the "Sumar," in addition to a medium-range cruise missile tested on Sunday. Die Welt received the details from undisclosed Germany intelligence operatives. A US official has confirmed that Sunday's missile launch traveled some 630 miles before exploding. Iranian defense officials said the test was a success.

    Tehran does not need a license from "any country to defend itself," Velayati said. "The American government will understand that threatening Iran is useless," he noted. 

    On January 20, the White House updated its website to indicate that a "state-of-the-art" missile defense system for adversaries Iran and North Korea would be a top priority for the Trump administration. As part of Trump's promise to put  "America first," the US will "pursue the highest level of military readiness," the White House said. America will need "every asset at its disposal" to fulfill Trump's vow that "We cannot allow other nations to surpass our military capability."

    Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, General Michael Flynn, Donald Trump, Iran
      Mikhas
      The table is back again and everything on it apparently. Someone should inform Trump and his tribal advisor's that Iran has got a table of their own with plenty of stuff on that one too.

      If trump continue down this road, he wont have much time left for anything but "israel" and their "concerns".
      avatar
      FightForTruth
      Lets see if they put to good use some of the hundreds of tons of uranium that Clinton and Obama brokered to them.
      avatar
      2007harleydavidsonsg
      All this does is give the neo- military machine justification, and a reason for more bombs.
      avatar
      2007harleydavidsonsg
      There is still hope for the Palestinian, it lies with the American people.
      avatar
      mounir.assi
      Go for Iran Trump, and Israel and all the Gulf will disapear, don't bark do it.
      I would like to see America in action. Poor you, and poor America. If you have balls go for it.
      It is 35 years that America wants to go for Iran, today America will be destroyed and Iran still there and you won't go for it.
      avatar
      elsa.zardini
      President Trump is the best example of cause/effect (or action/reaction) that I have seen in my long life time. He will succeed due to the simple reason that he is as bright as President Putin. Go figure.
      avatar
      Ajokete
      Iran will be the undoing of Donald Trump's regime. Whatever hold Israel has on him is pushing him into a blind alley. He s making the work of his 'deep state' enemies easier. In the end the US would be the only friend of Israel and vice-versa. And none of them will find that a triumph.
      avatar
      francescoslossel
      the real powerful power developed by Iran takes the name of a wide frienship!
      avatar
      michael
      I wonder when bluster will leave the political arena?
      avatar
      landauroj
      Please explain me why it is so easy the USA imposes sanctions to anyone country, without the mandate of the UN? Also explain me, why countries fear to much these USA sanctions? Why countries other than the USA, are so dependent of the USA economy and financial organizations? Why china, India, Russian, Japan, Australia, and few more cannot impose sanctions? This USA sanctions are denigrates, humiliating, and worse of all a direct attack in a sovereignty government. The UN must condemn this way of destabilize the well being of a country, attacking directly women, men, and children. Syria is under sanctions imposed by the USA and the EU and Syria children are dying because the Syria government cannot import baby milk, for example. The USA imposed more than 50 years sanctions to Cuba, because Fidel Castro returned the country to the Cuban people and so on. The UN is a disgrace, a useless organization than own submission to the USA and its criminal money.
