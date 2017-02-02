Register
    Tillerson Calls on US DoS Employees to Set Aside Political Differences

    US
    US top diplomat Rex Tillerson on Thursday urged State Department employees to set aside their political differences and work together as a team.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Tillerson’s comments came two days after more than 900 State Department employees signed a dissent memorandum over President Donald Trump’s executive order, blocking all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

    "I know this was a hotly-contested election, and we do not all feel the same way about the outcome. Each of us is entitled to the expression of our political beliefs, but we cannot let our personal convictions overwhelm our ability to work as one team," Tillerson stated.

    The secretary of state called on employees to be honest and understanding with each other and focus on departmental goals.

    State Department policy prohibits retaliation against employees who utilize the dissent channel, but White House spokesman Sean Spicer publicly criticized the employees and said they should get with the program or leave.

    Senate Democrats have requested assurance from Trump that the employees will not be subject to retribution.

    The safety of US diplomats will be a core value at the State Department, Tillerson said.

    "The safety of every single member of our State Department family, regardless of where he or she is posted, is not just a priority for me. It is a core value, and it will become a core value of this department," Tillerson stated.

