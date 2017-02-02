US to Develop System Ensuring Immigrants Embrace American Values - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump also noted that those coming into the United States for the purpose of spreading violence or oppressing others based on their faith would not be allowed to enter.

"We will develop a system to help ensure that those admitted into our country fully embrace our values of religious and personal liberty and that they reject any form of oppression and discrimination," Trump stated. "We want people to come into our nation but we want people to love us and to love our values, not to hate us and to hate our values."

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order that suspends entry to the United States for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days; bans all refugees from entry for 120 days; and bars all Syrian refugees from entering the country indefinitely.