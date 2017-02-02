US to Develop System Ensuring Immigrants Embrace American Values - Trump

"We will develop a system to help ensure that those admitted into our country fully embrace our values of religious and personal liberty and that they reject any form of oppression and discrimination," Trump stated. "We want people to come into our nation but we want people to love us and to love our values, not to hate us and to hate our values."
On Friday, Trump signed an executive order that suspends entry to the United States for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days; bans all refugees from entry for 120 days; and bars all Syrian refugees from entering the country indefinitely.
