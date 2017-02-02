US Homeland Security to Review Implementation of Trump Travel Ban - Inspector

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General (DHS OIG) will review the agency’s rollout of President Donald Trump’s executive order that banned nationals of seven countries from entering the United States, the OIG said in a statement on Thursday.

"In addition to reviewing the implementation of the executive order, the OIG will review DHS’ adherence to court orders and allegations of individual misconduct on the part of DHS personnel," the statement said.

Homeland Security and its law enforcement agency, Customs and Border Patrol, are responsible for overseeing implementation of Trump’s executive order, which banned entry by nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Following the order, Customs and Border Patrol agents were accused of unlawfully detaining US citizens and lawful permanent residents at airports across the country.

The department is further accused of denying lawyers’ access to people detained at airports, and of violating court orders that blocked the implementation of the executive order.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Monday that the department was in compliance with judicial orders and would continue to enforce the ban humanely and with professionalism.