Trump's Businesses Earned $12.8Mln During Election Campaign - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the news outlet's analysis of the data published on Wednesday, $2 million were paid to Trump Tower Commercial for rent of the campaign's headquarters and for staff services. Tag Air, the Trump-owned company, which operated his private jet, received the biggest payment.

About $400,000 were paid to Trump's hotel network, $435,000 were paid to Trump’s Palm Beach club Mar-A-Lago, while his golf courses received $398,000 for facility rental, catering and lodging, according to the report.

Trump repeatedly said he would leave his businesses before being inaugurated on January 20, and put his sons Don and Eric in charge.