US Navy Awards Lockheed Martin $166 Million Deal for Electronic Support Systems

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The contract stipulates the full-rate production of 36 electronic Consolidated Automated Support Systems, according to the release.

The contract also provides for sustaining logistics and engineering support in different US location but primarily in Orlando, Florida and in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the Defense Department added.

The Consolidated Automated Support System (CASS) is the US Navy’s standard automatic test equipment family. It provides intermediate, depot and factory level support, both ashore and afloat, of all Navy electronics from aircraft to ships and submarines, according to published reports.