US First Lady Melania Trump Appoints Chief of Staff

Melania Trump 'Deeply Honored' to Serve US as First Lady

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Trump has appointed Lindsay Reynolds, who served as associate director of the White House’s Visitor’s Office under George W. Bush, as her chief of staff.

"I am putting together a professional and highly-experienced team which will take time to do properly. I am excited to be organizing and bringing together such a dynamic and forward thinking group of individuals who will work together to make our country better for everyone," Melania Trump said as quoted in the Wednesday release.

Reynolds said she was looking forward to the opportunity to serve as the chief of staff of the First Lady.

Lindsay Reynolds has over 14 years of political fund raising and event management experience.