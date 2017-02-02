Northrop Grumman, BAE Drop Out of Race to Build US Next-Gen Trainer Jet

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The two companies announced on Wednesday they decided not to submit a proposal for the T-X Trainer program.

"Northrop Grumman and its principal teammate BAE Systems have carefully examined the US Air Force’s T-X Trainer requirements and acquisition strategy as stated in the final request for proposals issued on Dec. 30, 2016," the statement said.

According to the statement, the program would not be in the best interest of the companies and their shareholders, the statement explained.

Leonardo, parent company of the now-defunct Alenia Aermacchi, announced last week that it would no longer jointly pursue the T-X contract with US weapons manufacturer Raytheon.

However Lockheed Martin and Boeing, working with the Swedish company Saab, are both still in the race to provide the training aircraft to replace the current US Air Force fleet of 50-year-old Northrop Grumman T-38 trainers.