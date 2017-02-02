US Armed Forces Order $1 Billion Worth of Fuel From 14 Companies

© AP Photo/ Hasan Jamali, File Trump: There Would Be No Daesh Terrorism if US Took Control of Oil

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The contracts include one for $449.4 million with Equilon Enterprises, doing business as Shell Oil Products and another for almost $218.4 million with Exxon Mobil Fuels Lubricants and Specialties Marketing Company, the Defense Department said.

“They are one-year contracts with a 30-day carryover. Locations of performance are Texas, Virginia, Louisiana, Ohio, Indiana, Alabama, Wyoming, Oregon, Illinois, New York, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Arkansas,” the release stated on Wednesday.

Other fuel deals included in the announcement were for $112.3 million with the Phillips 66 Company, $109.1 million with the Petromax Refining Company, $63.5 million with the Placid Refining Company and $55.1 million with Lazarus Energy Holdings, the announcement added.