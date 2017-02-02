US Armed Forces Order $1 Billion Worth of Fuel From 14 Companies

“They are one-year contracts with a 30-day carryover. Locations of performance are Texas, Virginia, Louisiana, Ohio, Indiana, Alabama, Wyoming, Oregon, Illinois, New York, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Arkansas,” the release stated on Wednesday.
Other fuel deals included in the announcement were for $112.3 million with the Phillips 66 Company, $109.1 million with the Petromax Refining Company, $63.5 million with the Placid Refining Company and $55.1 million with Lazarus Energy Holdings, the announcement added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)