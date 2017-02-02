Lawmakers Urge Trump to Remove Strategist Bannon From National Security Council

"We strongly denounce Mr. Bannon’s inclusion in the Principals Committee and standing invitation to attend National Security Council meetings and demand you [Trump] immediately undo this politicization of America’s national security," the letter stated on Wednesday.
On Saturday, Trump signed an executive order to reorganize the NSC, which added Bannon as a permanent member.
US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee ranking member Adam Smith said on Monday the Congress would have to think twice about any recommendations it gets from the NSC due to the reorganization ordered by Trump.
