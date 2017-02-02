Register
08:03 GMT +302 February 2017
    Steve Bannon, campaign CEO for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, right, looks on during a national security meeting with advisors at Trump Tower in New York. (File)

    Lawmakers Urge Trump to Remove Strategist Bannon From National Security Council

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US
    320001

    White House chief strategist Steven Bannon should be immediately removed from the US National Security Council (NSC), seven Democratic Congressmen said in a letter to President Donald Trump.

    Senator Bernie Sanders looks on after the Vermont delegation cast their votes during roll call on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 26, 2016
    © AFP 2016/
    Sanders: Trump Advisor Bannon Must Be Removed From National Security Council
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Congressmen Cedric Richmond, Mark Pocan, Michelle Grisham, Raul Grijalva, Keith Ellison, Judy Chu and Barbara Lee signed the letter to Trump calling for removal of Brannon from his current position.

    "We strongly denounce Mr. Bannon’s inclusion in the Principals Committee and standing invitation to attend National Security Council meetings and demand you [Trump] immediately undo this politicization of America’s national security," the letter stated on Wednesday.

    On Saturday, Trump signed an executive order to reorganize the NSC, which added Bannon as a permanent member.

    US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee ranking member Adam Smith said on Monday the Congress would have to think twice about any recommendations it gets from the NSC due to the reorganization ordered by Trump.

      cast235
      And who will get in? A DEMOCRAT? Hillary? REALLY?.. Best to DEMAND that U.S revive small businesses. That are MESSED .
      The CUT on the poor , have people eating corn flakes. Fast food may become super cheap. But Supply and demand will FORCE most out of business IF they collapse, the nation will get a HUGE impact shortly after.
      Charles Schummer is a GOOD FOR NOTHING, but checking what PUTIN does all day. And talking non sense, to hide his failures.

      The wall may have corruption? Maybe. Congress MUST check and verify ALL. Absolutely.
    • Reply
      cast235
      Forgot, also give causes for dismissal. Not just one or two acts, that some disagree.
    • Reply
      jas
      Tell them to win a POTUS election if they want to be POTUS.
