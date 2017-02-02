Register
    Airline Accused of Kicking Out Passenger For Exposed Cleavage

    © AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky
    US
    Spirit Airlines has denied claims by a Florida woman that she was kicked off her flight because of her wardrobe. She told local news, "It's not even about money. I was really embarrassed.”

    Passengers who witnessed the incident took to Facebook saying that flight attendants told the unnamed woman that "her bosom was too exposed." 

    Cathy Supp, who attempted to defend the woman, wrote on the social media platform, "Spirit Airlines wrongfully ejected me from the plane after offering a tissue to a quietly sobbing young lady, who had been first accused of being drunk, then after trying to persuade her to leave on her own by threatening police intervention if she were to somehow get sick or become disruptive during the flight!"

    Supp added, "Granted she was well endowed and wearing a lowcut top, but she was covered. They claimed they had had complaints…She tried to pull her top up further to cover more, each time another flight attendant came with the same issue, telling her in loud and rude tones that she'll have leave the plane if she can't get them covered."

    Spirit spokesman Paul Berry refuted the accusations, claiming that the woman was asked to leave because she was intoxicated. "Nobody was taken off a plane because of cleavage…People are taken off of planes because of their behavior," and, "The flight attendant made that decision, and as she was leaving, she said, 'By the way, you might want to cover up.' It was more of a personal statement to her."

    Berry said the airline intends to reach out to the woman about the confrontation.

