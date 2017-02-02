Ted Cruz: Secretary of State Tillerson Brings Hope for Change of US Int'l Policy

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite Tillerson's Tactic: What One Should Expect From the New US Secretary of State

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the US Senate confirmed Tillerson as the new US secretary of state in a 56-43 vote in which Republicans backed the nominee and most Democrats opposed him.

"Tillerson brings exceptional qualifications, achievements and international relationships to his new role leading our Department of State, all of which give me great confidence in our nation’s ability to chart a different, better and stronger course for our national security," Cruz stated in release on Wednesday.

Cruz expressed readiness to work closely with Tillerson in the pursuit of the mutual goal to restore US leadership in the world by defending the country's core foreign policy principles.