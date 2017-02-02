Sweet Revenge? US Officials Retaliate Against 2,000 Whistleblowers Per Year

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In 2016, the OSC received a total of 6,000 complaints, Bachman told the US House of Representatives Subcommittee on Oversight and Government reform on Wednesday.

Some one third of those whistleblowers have been subjected to retaliatory actions by their managers, Bachman testified.

"Two-thousand of them allege they have been retaliated against," he said.

The OSC, which was created to protect whistleblowers has only been able to protect 10 percent of those victims with "200 favorable outcomes a year," Bachman acknowledged.

However, Bachman also said that his office was badly undermanned.

"We could use more staff… We are stressed," he said.

Currently, no mechanism exists in US law to apply mandatory punishment to US federal employees and managers who retaliate against whistleblowers, Bachman and other witnesses at the hearing admitted.