You Shall Not Pass! 2 Republican Senators to Vote Against Trump's Education Pick

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Both Murkowski and Collins voted for DeVos on Tuesday in committee, but reversed the right to oppose her on the Senate floor.

“This is not a decision I make lightly. I have a great deal of respect for Mrs. DeVos," Collins said. "I will not, cannot vote to confirm her."

Murkowski is also opposed to DeVos’s nomination, expressing concerns about her support for voucher programs.

DeVos has been an advocate of publicly funded charter schools, which have flexibility to explore approaches not available in traditional public schools.

If confirmed to head the US Department of Education, DeVos would oversee billions of dollars that Trump has proposed for school choice programs, including charters.

DeVos needs a simple majority to be confirmed.