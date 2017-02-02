Central Command Receives No Change in Orders After US Puts Iran on Notice

© REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson Iranian President Slams 'Newcomer' Trump Administration Over Immigration Order

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Wednesday, White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn said the United States has officially put Iran on notice after Tehran conducted the ballistic missile test.

"At this point, this is a policy issue and CENTCOM has not received any change in orders or posture," Meyer said.

On Sunday, media reports suggested that Iran conducted a medium-range ballistic missile test near Semnan, in 225 kilometers (140 miles) from Tehran.

Later, Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan confirmed Tehran had tested a new missile, according to local news agency Tasnim.