Central Command Receives No Change in Orders After US Puts Iran on Notice

"At this point, this is a policy issue and CENTCOM has not received any change in orders or posture," Meyer said.
On Sunday, media reports suggested that Iran conducted a medium-range ballistic missile test near Semnan, in 225 kilometers (140 miles) from Tehran.
Later, Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan confirmed Tehran had tested a new missile, according to local news agency Tasnim.
