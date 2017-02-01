President Trump Traveled to Delaware for Return of US Commando's Remains

© Flickr/ Ivan David Gomez Arce Hackers Replace Radio Signal With Obscene Anti-Trump Rap in Several US States

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The announcement came in the wake of a pool report saying Trump left the White House on Marine One with Ivanka, with no information released on their destination.

"At 2:58 p.m. [7:58 p.m. GMT] Ivanka boarded the executive helicopter first, followed by her father, who saluted the Marine as he started up the stairs," the report stated. "At 3 p.m., the engines fired up, and two minutes later Marine One lifted off from the South Lawn."

Later, the White House released a new report, clarifying the situation.

"POTUS [president of the United States] is arriving shortly or has already arrived in Marine One at Dover Air Force Base for arrival of remains of a US commando killed early Sunday in Yemen during a raid on Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula," the report stated.