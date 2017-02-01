Hackers Replace Radio Signal With Obscene Anti-Trump Rap in Several US States

On Monday, WFBS, a station which plays primarily oldies, became the hacker’s latest victim. The song, written and performed by a duo called YG & Nipsey Hussle, looped for approximately 15 minutes before being pulled off the air.

“This is NOT our broadcast!” station president Frank Patterson wrote in a Facebook post. “We at WFBS do not take political views!”

Since the inauguration, stations in Nashville, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Indiana have also been hacked and played the song. There are also unverified reports of stations in Washington and California being hacked.

On Inauguration Day, a woman took to Twitter to say that 90.3 in Santa Cruz, California, was looping the political anthem.

— Sam Stringer (@samjstring) January 20, 2017

On January 23, Skip Spence, of Crescent Hill Radio in Tennessee, took to Facebook to declare that they had been hacked.

“Today, shortly after 2:00 pm, Crescent Hill Radio's FM feed was hacked by an outside entity,” Spence wrote. “As soon as we became aware of the illegal transmission, we shut down our FM broadcast.”

Beginning on Inauguration Day, Seattle pirate radio station 101.9, which, unlike the larger corporate-owned stations, is not networked through a central, computer-generated playlist, played the uncensored song for nearly a week straight. KWEE in Portland, Oregon, played the censored version of the song once an hour throughout the weekend. They have confirmed that they were not hacked.

— David Cleckley (@dclex_) January 21, 2017

The hacks were reportedly done using a Barix Exstreamer device. The president of WFBS-LP, who was hacked on Monday, announced that they had captured an IP address that they claimed to be associated with the hack, and passed it on the the Federal Communications Commission.