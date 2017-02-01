Guards Taken Hostage at Delaware Prison

Inmates reportedly took multiple guards hostage, though officials say there is “no threat to the public.”

“Department of Correction Response Teams and the Delaware State Police are on scene responding to a hostage situation at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna,” the Delaware Department of Corrections said in a statement. “Department of Correction will release additional information as it is appropriate.”

According to Representative William Carson, a member of the House Corrections Committee, details on what was unfolding was still scarce.

“The inmates have taken over a building,” he told Delaware Online.

Department of Correction Response Teams and the Delaware State Police responded to the situation at the male prison which houses 2,500 inmates with sections for minimum, medium and maximum security. The prison also houses those who are on death row. It is currently unclear which portion of the prison was taken over.

— Brittany Horn (@brittanyhorn) February 1, 2017

Firefighters were also called to the scene after reports of there being smoke at the scene.