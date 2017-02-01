Register
22:57 GMT +301 February 2017
    James T Vaughn Correctional Center

    Guards Taken Hostage at Delaware Prison

    US
    All prisons in Delaware are on lockdown as a hostage situation unfolded at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna on Wednesday morning.

    Inmates reportedly took multiple guards hostage, though officials say there is “no threat to the public.”

    “Department of Correction Response Teams and the Delaware State Police are on scene responding to a hostage situation at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna,” the Delaware Department of Corrections said in a statement. “Department of Correction will release additional information as it is appropriate.”

    According to Representative William Carson, a member of the House Corrections Committee, details on what was unfolding was still scarce.

    “The inmates have taken over a building,” he told Delaware Online.

    Department of Correction Response Teams and the Delaware State Police responded to the situation at the male prison which houses 2,500 inmates with sections for minimum, medium and maximum security. The prison also houses those who are on death row. It is currently unclear which portion of the prison was taken over.

    Firefighters were also called to the scene after reports of there being smoke at the scene.

    Vaughn Correctional Center, Delaware Department of Corrections, William Carson, Smyrna, Delaware
