Trump's Pick for US Supreme Court Deserves Fair Shot in Congress - Senator

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Some US Senate Democrats have vowed to block the next Supreme Court pick even before Trump announced the candidate.

Democrats have argued the Supreme Court seat had been stolen since Republicans did not give a hearing to Judge Merrick Garland, former President Barack Obama’s pick. Republicans argued the next presidential administration should pick the Supreme Court justice in line with long-standing tradition.

"If this is the right person or not, I don't know, but we should go through the process. I'm anxious to sit and talk to him," Manchin told MSNBC. "Let's give the man a chance. Talk to him. My goodness. Don't shut it down before we even get started. And two wrongs don't make a right."

On Tuesday, Trump tapped US Federal Appeals Court Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the seat on the US Supreme Court that was left empty with the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016.