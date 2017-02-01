Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump announces his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 31, 2017.

    Trump's Pick for US Supreme Court Deserves Fair Shot in Congress - Senator

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s pick for US Supreme Court justice, deserves an equal opportunity to present himself in the US Senate and Democrats should not rush to block him without going through the confirmation process, US Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat, said in an interview on Wednesday.

    NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Some US Senate Democrats have vowed to block the next Supreme Court pick even before Trump announced the candidate.

    Democrats have argued the Supreme Court seat had been stolen since Republicans did not give a hearing to Judge Merrick Garland, former President Barack Obama’s pick. Republicans argued the next presidential administration should pick the Supreme Court justice in line with long-standing tradition.

    "If this is the right person or not, I don't know, but we should go through the process. I'm anxious to sit and talk to him," Manchin told MSNBC. "Let's give the man a chance. Talk to him. My goodness. Don't shut it down before we even get started. And two wrongs don't make a right."

    On Tuesday, Trump tapped US Federal Appeals Court Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the seat on the US Supreme Court that was left empty with the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016.

