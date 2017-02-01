Trump's Conflict of Interest Inquiries Handled 'on Case by Case Basis

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Earlier this week, the committee released its proposed agenda, outlining 43 items for a possible investigation. The wide-ranging list does not specifically mention a probe into Trump's potential conflicts of interest, sparking questions from the media.

"This is the Trump administration so by definition all of those 43 items are going to be about what's going on in the Trump administration," Chaffetz told CNN. "I will deal with the situations with Donald Trump one at a time. I am not going to personally target the president."

The chairman downplayed predominantly Democratic concerns over Trump's potential conflicts of interest and the retained stake at his business empire. Chaffetz argued that the president has complied with legally required financial disclosure.

The 43 items on the House Oversight's proposed agenda also include the ongoing probe into former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's use of private email server during her tenure as the secretary of state.

Separate investigations into governmental agencies like Internal Revenue Service and State Department are underway as well.