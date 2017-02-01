Register
19:55 GMT +301 February 2017
    US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 22, 2017.

    Trump's Conflict of Interest Inquiries Handled 'on Case by Case Basis

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US
    US House of Representatives Oversight Committee will handle any potential issues relating to the investigation into President Donald Trump on a rolling basis, the committee's chairman Jason Chaffetz said in an interview on Wednesday.

    NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Earlier this week, the committee released its proposed agenda, outlining 43 items for a possible investigation. The wide-ranging list does not specifically mention a probe into Trump's potential conflicts of interest, sparking questions from the media.

    "This is the Trump administration so by definition all of those 43 items are going to be about what's going on in the Trump administration," Chaffetz told CNN. "I will deal with the situations with Donald Trump one at a time. I am not going to personally target the president."

    Corruption
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Kutuzov
    Ex-White House Advisor: Trump’s Business Conflicts Plan to Lead to Corruption
    The chairman downplayed predominantly Democratic concerns over Trump's potential conflicts of interest and the retained stake at his business empire. Chaffetz argued that the president has complied with legally required financial disclosure.

    The 43 items on the House Oversight's proposed agenda also include the ongoing probe into former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's use of private email server during her tenure as the secretary of state.

    Separate investigations into governmental agencies like Internal Revenue Service and State Department are underway as well.

      jas
      The Democrats are just trying to attack Trump anyway they can and it makes them look terribly corrupt and dishonest. He is POTUS and won a fair election. There should be sedition investigations of members of Congress refusing to acknowledge the legitimate POTUS.
