Eleven Anti-Trump Protesters Arrested in New York

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The National Action Network organized a rally outside the US president's New York residence on Fifth Avenue late Tuesday night. In a show of civil disobedience, some demonstrators got on their knees and raised their fists, opposing Trump's presidential agenda.

"Eleven people were arrested for disorderly conduct," the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

A separate protest was simultaneously organized by the Anti-Trump coalition Rise and Resist, which staged a rally outside US Senator Chuck Schumer's apartment in Brooklyn. Demonstrators called on the senator to keep using "every tool available" to fight Trump's policies.

Numerous protests erupted around the country after President Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," which blocks the admission of all refugees to the United States for four months and bans arrivals of all nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.