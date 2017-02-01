Eleven Anti-Trump Protesters Arrested in New York

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The National Action Network organized a rally outside the US president's New York residence on Fifth Avenue late Tuesday night. In a show of civil disobedience, some demonstrators got on their knees and raised their fists, opposing Trump's presidential agenda.
"Eleven people were arrested for disorderly conduct," the spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Numerous protests erupted around the country after President Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," which blocks the admission of all refugees to the United States for four months and bans arrivals of all nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "Just out for a stroll, officer. The look a like signs? Just a coincidence..." Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Soros' creatures paid to take the fall for the media coverage it generates. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Justin Timberlake, sent a message to Schumer and his Team of Tear Protesters, from those that turned away from the Democratic Party. Now how did it go?
marcanhalt
Angus Gallagher
Globalists will use hipsters, Marxists, fascists, and religious zealots like surgical instruments in a toolkit.
Look at the pictures of them- just kids thinking they can make the world a better place. It's tragic.
anne00marie
"Cry Me A River"
You were my sun
You were my earth
But you didn't know all the ways I loved you, no
So you took a chance
And made other plans
But I bet you didn't think that they would come crashing down, no
You don't have to say, what you did,
I already know, I found out from him
Now there's just no chance, for you and me, there'll never be
And don't it make you sad about it
You told me you loved me
Why did you leave me, all alone
Now you tell me you need me
When you call me, on the phone
Girl I refuse, you must have me confused
With some other guy
Your bridges were burned, and now it's your turn
To cry, cry me a river
Cry me a river-er
Cry me a river
Cry me a river-er, yea yea
I know that they say
That somethings are better left unsaid
It wasn't like you only talked to him and you know it
(Don't act like you don't know it)
All of these things people told me
Keep messing with my head
(Messing with my head)
You should've picked honesty
Then you may not have blown it
(Yea..)
You don't have to say, what you did,
(Don't have to say, what you did)
I already know, I found out from him
(I already know, uh)
Now there's just no chance, for you and me, there'll never be
(No chance, you and me)
And don't it make you sad about it
You told me you loved me
Why did you leave me, all alone
(All alone)
Now you tell me you need me
When you call me, on the phone
(When you call me on the phone)
Girl I refuse, you must have me confused
With some other guy
(I'm not like them baby)
Your bridges were burned, and now it's your turn
(It's your turn)
To cry, cry me a river
(Go on and just)
Cry me a river-er
(Go on and just)
Cry me a river
(Baby go on and just)
Cry me a river-er, yea yea
Oh
(Oh)
The damage is done
So I guess I be leaving
Oh
(Oh)
The damage is done
So I guess I be leaving
Oh
(Oh)
The damage is done
So I guess I be leaving
Oh
(Oh)
The damage is done
So I guess I be... leaving
You don't have to say, what you did,
(Don't have to say, what you did)
I already know, I found out from him
(I already know, uh)
Now there's just no chance, for you and me, there'll never be
(No chance, you and me)
And don't it make you sad about it
Cry me a river
(Go on and just)
Cry me a river-er
(Baby go on and just)
Cry me a river
(You can go on and just)
Cry me a river-er, yea yea
Cry me a river
(Baby go on and just)
Cry me a river-er
(Go on and just)
Cry me a river
(Cause I've already cried)
Cry me a river-er, yea yea
(Ain't gonna cry no more, yea-yea)
Cry me a river