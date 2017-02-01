Register
    A woman holds an anti-Trump sign during inauguration protests in New York City.

    Eleven Anti-Trump Protesters Arrested in New York

    © REUTERS/ Stephanie Keith
    US
    37812

    Eleven people were arrested in New York City during demonstrations against US President Donald Trump outside Manhattan's Trump Tower on Tuesday night, a police spokesman told Sputnik.

    NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The National Action Network organized a rally outside the US president's New York residence on Fifth Avenue late Tuesday night. In a show of civil disobedience, some demonstrators got on their knees and raised their fists, opposing Trump's presidential agenda.

    "Eleven people were arrested for disorderly conduct," the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

    President Donald Trump’s latest batch of executive actions drew protesters and activists to the streets surrounding the White House.
    © Sputnik/ Andrew Feinberg
    Thousands Protest Trump Travel Bans at White House (VIDEO)
    A separate protest was simultaneously organized by the Anti-Trump coalition Rise and Resist, which staged a rally outside US Senator Chuck Schumer's apartment in Brooklyn. Demonstrators called on the senator to keep using "every tool available" to fight Trump's policies.

    Numerous protests erupted around the country after President Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," which blocks the admission of all refugees to the United States for four months and bans arrivals of all nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

      marcanhalt
      "Just out for a stroll, officer. The look a like signs? Just a coincidence..."
    • Reply
      Angus Gallagher
      Soros' creatures paid to take the fall for the media coverage it generates.
      Globalists will use hipsters, Marxists, fascists, and religious zealots like surgical instruments in a toolkit.
      Look at the pictures of them- just kids thinking they can make the world a better place. It's tragic.
    • Reply
      anne00marie
