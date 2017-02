WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In December, Pentagon officials said they were seeking to take advantage of recent successes against Daesh to accelerate and intensify the campaign against the terror group in working with coalition allies.

"The amendment will address urgent warfighting readiness shortfalls across the joint force, and new requirements driven by acceleration of the campaign against ISIS [Daesh]," the document stated.

The budget amendment would also include offsets from "lower priority programs," according to the memo.

The Pentagon will prepare the amendment to the budget by March 1, the document said.