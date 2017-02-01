UN Experts Condemn Trump Travel Ban as Violating US Obligations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United Nations Special Rapporteurs urged the United States on Wednesday to follow its international commitments of non-discrimination over US President Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority states from traveling to the country.

"Such an order is clearly discriminatory based on one’s nationality and leads to increased stigmatization of Muslim communities. The US recent policy on immigration also risks people being returned … to places in which they risk being subjected to torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, in direct contravention of international humanitarian and human rights laws which uphold the principle of non-refoulement," experts said, as quoted on the United Nations Office at Geneva official website.

Experts also urged Trump that it is the responsibility of the United States to provide protection to the people fleeing from the conflicts.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order to block all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days amid the world’s possibly greatest migration crisis since World War II.