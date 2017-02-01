Register
15:23 GMT +301 February 2017
Live
    Search
    US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan, New York, US, January 11, 2017.

    This is Why Trump is 'More Right Than Wrong' in US Immigration Policy

    © REUTERS/ Shannon Stapleton
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10811

    On Friday, United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order blocking all refugees coming to the country for 120 days, suspending entry for nationals from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia for 90 days and barring all Syrian refugees from entering the country indefinitely.

    U.S. President Donald Trump signs a memorandum to security services directing them to defeat the Islamic State in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    49% of Americans Approve of Trump's Immigration Order - Poll
    The order, aiming to boost the country's security, has sparked controversy around the world and led to multiple protests in the US. Complains against the decision have been filed in several states, including Washington, California and New York. Former President Barack Obama has supported the protests, calling the ban "discriminating."

    On Monday, President Trump fired US Acting Attorney General Sally Yates for refusing to enforce the decision.

    Responding to criticism, Trump stressed that the restrictions were about the threat of terrorism and the need to keep the US safe.

    'Separating the Fact From the Hysteria'

    First of all, Trump’s migration order is a document really aimed at countering the threat of terrorism and bolstering national security, according to Anatoly Tsyganok, director of the Center for Military Forecast.

    "Donald Trump and his administration do not want the European migrant situation to repeat in the US. If there is just one percent of terrorists among three-four million migrants this is a national security threat. They either wait for a signal from their leader or take act on their own, just like it has recently happened in Europe," Tsyganok told RIA Novosti.

    President Donald Trump talks with former President Barack Obama on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after Trump took the presidential oath
    © AP Photo/ Saul Loeb/Pool
    Obama's Wars and Trump's Order: US Protests 'Unjustified, Resemble an Orchestrated Show'
    According to the expert, Trump’s decision is "absolutely correct" because the "price is too high."

    Tsyganok recalled that several years ago the Russian government realized that potential threats were arising from migrants and tightened entry rules.

    "The hysterical rhetoric about President Trump’s executive order on refugees is out of control. Let’s slow down and take a look at the facts," American journalist David Fench wrote in a piece for National Review.

    In a bid to "separate the fact from the hysteria," the journalist provided an explanation why the recently signed executive order is good and why its criticism is groundless.

    Several hundred people rally against a temporary travel ban signed by U.S. President Donald Trump in an executive order during a protest in Hamtramck, Michigan, U.S., January 29, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook
    Hypocrisy in Action: 'Obama Bombed Muslim Countries for Years, Trump Gets Blamed for Creating Radicalization'
    First, the order restricts the number of refugees to the limits which were in effect 15 years ago, before Obama dramatically ramped up refugee admissions.

    Trump’s executive order temporarily halts refugee admission for 120 days to review the vetting process. It also caps refugee admissions at 50,000 a year. For comparison, in 2002, the US admitted 27,000 refugees, and in 2013 – nearly 70,000.

    "The bottom line is that Trump is improving security screening and intends to admit refugees at close to the average rate of the 15 years before Obama’s dramatic expansion in 2016. Obama’s expansion was a departure from recent norms, not Trump’s contraction," Fench wrote.

    Second, the list of "countries of concern" includes countries either "torn apart by jihadists" or controlled by "hostile, jihadist governments." Taking into account the fact that many terrorists disguise as terrorist, the journalist regard the temporary halt as "wise."

    An international air traveler (r) clears US Customs and Border Protection declarations to enter the United States in the US Customs and Immigration area at Dulles International Airport(IAD) , December 21, 2011 in Sterling, Virgina, near Washington, DC
    © AFP 2016/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    Immigration Ban? Hundreds of Refugees Set to Arrive in US This Week
    Third, the ban on admission of Syrian refugees to the US is in fact a return to the Obama administration’s practices from 2011 to 2014, when Washington admitted only several dozens of Syrian refugees a year. In 2015, the number spiked and the US admitted over 1,500 refugees from Syria.

    Furthermore, Fence wrote that prioritizing refugee claims from representatives of religious minorities is also good because in different countries there are different minority religions, including Christians, Muslims or Yazidis.

    "Finally, you can read the entire executive order from start to finish, reread it, then read it again, and you will not find a Muslim ban. It’s not there. Nowhere," the journalist concluded.

    US Immigration System is 'Broken'

    A Saudi man passes the al-Faisaliya tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
    © AP Photo/ Hasan Jamali
    Trump's Immigration Order Puts Main US Ally in Mideast 'in Awkward Position'
    The order on migration restrictions is far from being perfect but until all problems in the US immigration system are solved President Trump is "more right than wrong," Philip Giraldi, a former CIA officer, is executive director of the Council for the National Interest, wrote in a piece for the American Conservative.

    Among the flaws of the US refugees vetting system, the author criticized the poorly-thought out list of "countries of concern." According to Giraldi, such countries as Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Afghanistan should be first on the list.

    All of the above is "not intended to suggest that the executive order is completely wrong-headed. The countries in question, with the exception of Sudan and Iran (included because they are, for reasons that basically make no sense, labeled state sponsors of terrorism), do indeed have major radicalization problems, as described in the State Department’s annual Country Reports on Terrorism. It is quite sensible to block travel by citizens of those countries until one can establish procedures to make sure that militants are not being admitted to the US," the article read.

    Pro-Trump demonstrators yell slogans during protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 29, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ted Soqui
    Trump Immigration Executive Order Not Travel Ban, But Temporary Pause for Review - Kelly
    According to the author, currently US embassies overseas have limited ability to vet visitors or immigrants. The Obama administration has stressed that the US has very strict vetting processes for would-be refugees, asylum seekers, immigrants and tourists, but "it has failed to provide any details of how the system actually works."

    "Until a broken immigration system is fixed, he is more right than wrong," Giraldi wrote.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Trump's Immigration Order Not Aimed Against Any Religion - UAE Foreign Minister
    Some States in US Immigration Order May Not Be Taken Off List Soon - Official
    Trump's Immigration Order Policy Inefficient, Isolates Countries - French PM
    Why Trump's Executive Order Has Nothing to Do With 'Muslim Ban'
    Tags:
    terrorism, immigration, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Trump Fires US Acting Attorney General
    Boiling Point
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok