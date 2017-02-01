Hackers Release White House Staff Phone Numbers as Part of Anti-Trump Action

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — By doing so, the group said it had reminded the public about Trump's inauguration promise that all people would be heard under his administration.

"Open communication is the cornerstone of a good democracy… While Trump’s staff is still learning how to use their computers, our intention is to help them fulfill his promise of transparency by providing the people with an additional way to be heard," the statement by Anonymous reads.

On Monday, the hacking group published a tweet with #BDStheUS, which means they call for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions against the United States.

The group has called, in particular, to establish travel bans on US citizens, boycott US-made products, divest of US or Trump-related business interests, and apply sanctions on the "Trump regime and all of its associates."

The move comes days after a number of Trump's controversial decisions. In particular, on January 27, Trump signed an executive order, which blocks all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspends the entry for people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

The travel ban has sparked controversy around the world and led to multiple protests in the United States.