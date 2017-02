© AFP 2016/ US NAVY US Launches Rocket To Detect and Defeat Missiles From Space

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – L-3 Fuzing and Ordnance Systems, Ohio, was awarded a $51.8 million foreign military sales contract for 21,589 M734A1 multi-option fuses and 270,528 M783 point detonating delay fuses, according to the document.

Work on the contract will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of November 30, 2018, the Defense Department added.

L3 FOS specializes in the development and production of fuzing and safe, arming devices as well as the manufacture and integration of ordnance systems for air-dropped, tube-launched, missile and rocket-driven devices, according to the company’s web site.