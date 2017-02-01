Register
    US Pays Almost $1Bln to Maintain Air Force One, Other High Tech Special Aircraft

    US
    Boeing has received a contract worth nearly $1 billion to support new Air Force One and Air Force Two aircraft for the US president and vice president and high tech, special planes for top leaders and US Air Force generals, the Department of Defense said in press release on Tuesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The $983 million contract stipulates providing of engineering support services to the VC-25, E-4B, C-32A, C-40B/C, E-8C, and NT-43 aircraft, according to the release.

    The Boeing VC-25 is a military version of the Boeing 747 airliner, modified for presidential transport and operated by the US Air Force as Air Force One. The E-4B, known as the Doomsday Plane serves as the National Airborne Operations Center for the President, the Secretary of Defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

    Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Hershey, Pennsylvania
    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri
    After Meeting Trump, Boeing CEO Vows to Build New Air Force One for Under $4Bln
    The C-32 generally known as Air Force Two is used by the US first lady and members of the Cabinet and Congress and the C-40 Clipper is a militarized version of the Boeing 737-300 used for US combatant commanders.

    The USAF's secretive NT-43A testbed is a highly modified 737-200 that goes beyond  ground-based radar and infrared signature testing on stealth aircraft by operating at high altitudes

    The Northrop Grumman E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (Joint STARS) is the main airborne command, control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C2ISR) platform for the US Air Force’s air-to-ground battle management and surveillance operations.

