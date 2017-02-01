US Pays Almost $1Bln to Maintain Air Force One, Other High Tech Special Aircraft

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The $983 million contract stipulates providing of engineering support services to the VC-25, E-4B, C-32A, C-40B/C, E-8C, and NT-43 aircraft, according to the release.

The Boeing VC-25 is a military version of the Boeing 747 airliner, modified for presidential transport and operated by the US Air Force as Air Force One. The E-4B, known as the Doomsday Plane serves as the National Airborne Operations Center for the President, the Secretary of Defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The C-32 generally known as Air Force Two is used by the US first lady and members of the Cabinet and Congress and the C-40 Clipper is a militarized version of the Boeing 737-300 used for US combatant commanders.

The USAF's secretive NT-43A testbed is a highly modified 737-200 that goes beyond ground-based radar and infrared signature testing on stealth aircraft by operating at high altitudes

The Northrop Grumman E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (Joint STARS) is the main airborne command, control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C2ISR) platform for the US Air Force’s air-to-ground battle management and surveillance operations.