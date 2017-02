WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The defense manufacturer was awarded a $345.5 million modification for an existing contract for THAAD element development and support service, the MDA stated on Tuesday.

The modification brings the total maximum value of the contract to $1.3 billion, the Defense Department noted.

“This modification provides for… additional incremental development, support to flight and ground test programs, and responsive support to warfighter requirements to sustain the Ballistic Missile Defense System,” the contract added.