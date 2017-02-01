US State Dept. Makes Public Notice Revoking Visas for 7 Muslim-Majority States

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On January 27, Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," which suspends entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

“I hereby provisionally revoke all valid nonimmigrant and immigrant visas of nationals of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and' Yemen,” the notice, issued by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Edward J. Ramotowski stated. It was made public on Tuesday.

The notice said it was issued on the request of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in of relevant sections of the US Immigration and Nationality Act and of Trump’s Executive Order on Protecting the Nation from Terrorist Attacks by Foreign Nationals

Also on Tuesday, DHS officials said holders of US green cards had been exempted from the revocation order, the Washington newspaper Politico reported.

The notice was made public in a legal filing in a US federal court in Boston, where one of several lawsuits has been launched in an attempt to overthrow the constitutionality of the executive order, the report added.