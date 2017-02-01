US State Dept. Makes Public Notice Revoking Visas for 7 Muslim-Majority States

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On January 27, Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," which suspends entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.
“I hereby provisionally revoke all valid nonimmigrant and immigrant visas of nationals of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and' Yemen,” the notice, issued by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Edward J. Ramotowski stated. It was made public on Tuesday.
Also on Tuesday, DHS officials said holders of US green cards had been exempted from the revocation order, the Washington newspaper Politico reported.
The notice was made public in a legal filing in a US federal court in Boston, where one of several lawsuits has been launched in an attempt to overthrow the constitutionality of the executive order, the report added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Of interest to me, is that Trump was considered a neophyte when it mace to politics. Yet withing a few days of taking office, he has made all the right moves, including his selection of a team that is willing to roll up their sleeves for all Americans. Bill Maher's comments notwithstanding, we salute you, President Trump.
marcanhalt