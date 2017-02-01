Register
    Canada to Accept 'Historically High' Number of Refugees Amid New US Restrictions

    © Flickr/ Kyle Pearce
    Canada will not change its plan on refugee intake in response to new US migration restrictions, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen said.

    Young migrants paint a sheet of paper with the lettering 'I love UK' in the 'Jungle' migrant camp, in Calais, northern France, on October 31, 2016, during a massive operation to clear the squalid settlement where 6,000-8,000 people have been living in dire conditions
    © AFP 2016/ PHILIPPE HUGUEN
    UK Should Adopt Canadian System of Immigrants' Integration - Lawmakers
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) —  The announcment comes as US President Trump signed On Friday an executive order that suspended entry to the United States for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days. The decree also bans all refugees from entry for 120 days and bars all Syrian refugees from entering the United States indefinitely.

    "Our immigration levels plan has an allocation that is historically high for refugees. We intend to maintain that plan," Hussen said, as quoted by the CBC broadcaster.

    Canada's immigration plan is set to accept 40,000 refugees in 2017, according to the the Canadian government.

     

      anne00marie
      Is that so that Soros can still get his boys and girls sneaking over the border?

      Canada is going to accept 40,000 refugees and the US has agreed to accept 50,000 refugees. Interesting, I assumed that Canada would be taking the 50,000 extra that the US has cut back on.
    • Reply
      jas
      Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen said.
      --
      Well that says it all, doesn't it/ Ahmed is in charge of immigration. Cnada may be in even worse shape than the US.
    • Reply
      cage123au
      Great, let Canada have them, just ensure they stay there.
