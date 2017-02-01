Canada to Accept 'Historically High' Number of Refugees Amid New US Restrictions

© AFP 2016/ PHILIPPE HUGUEN UK Should Adopt Canadian System of Immigrants' Integration - Lawmakers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The announcment comes as US President Trump signed On Friday an executive order that suspended entry to the United States for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days. The decree also bans all refugees from entry for 120 days and bars all Syrian refugees from entering the United States indefinitely.

"Our immigration levels plan has an allocation that is historically high for refugees. We intend to maintain that plan," Hussen said, as quoted by the CBC broadcaster.

Canada's immigration plan is set to accept 40,000 refugees in 2017, according to the the Canadian government.