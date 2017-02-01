US Vice President Pence Swears in Elaine Chao as Transportation Secretary

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Chao took the oath of office at 5:21 p.m. EST (10:21 p.m. GMT), signed it, and Pence signed it afterwards to make it official, the release added.

“President [Donald] Trump and I are appreciative that once again you [Chao] have answered the call to serve America and advance the interests of the people of this country,” Pence said in the release on Tuesday. “Your leadership and your experience will serve us well as the secretary of transportation.”

Chao was joined by her husband US Senate Majority Mitch McConnell and her family, the release said.

Trump nominated Chao to head the US Department of Transportation in November, 2016.

Chao previously served as Deputy Secretary of Transportation and Secretary of Labor.