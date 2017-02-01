Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump signs a memorandum to security services directing them to defeat the Islamic State in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017

    49% of Americans Approve of Trump's Immigration Order - Poll

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US
    15920

    As the debate about Donald Trump’s immigration order continues to divide the nation, a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll has found that more Americans participating in the survey approve of the President’s action than disapprove.

    On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that suspended entry to the United States for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days; bans all refugees from entry for 120 days; and bars all Syrian refugees from entering the United States indefinitely.

    Fake Tears: Democrats Protest Trump’s Travel Moratorium, Didn’t Object Obama Bombing Same Countries
    © YouTube/Godless Conservative Libertarian
    Fake Tears: Democrats Protest Trump Travel Moratorium, Did Not Object to Obama Bombing Same Countries

    The poll, released on Tuesday, found that 49 percent of American adults either “somewhat” or “strongly” agree with the effort to enact stronger vetting. Meanwhile, 41 percent either “somewhat” or “strongly” disagree. The remaining 10 percent responded that they are unsure.

    Predictably, the opinions were sharply divided along party lines, with 53 percent of Democrats strongly disagreeing, and 51 percent of Republicans strongly agreeing.

    Additionally, the survey found that 31 percent of Americans feel “more safe” with the temporary restrictions, and just 26 percent feel “less safe.”

    “Democrats were more than three times as likely as Republicans to say that the ‘US should continue to take in immigrants and refugees,’ and Republicans were more than three times as likely as Democrats to agree that ‘banning people from Muslim countries is necessary to prevent terrorism,’” Reuters reports.

    The poll was conducted from January 30-31, using responses from 453 Democrats and 478 Republicans.

      marcanhalt
      A couple of hours ago, the poll showed that more than half of those whose opinion was asked for said, "Yes, we approve." What happened? did some call in and change their mind since then? Polls; you gotta love hem!
