US Guided Missile Cruiser Spills Oil in Tokyo Harbor After Damaging Propellers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam damaged its propellers and leaked oil into the water while attempting to anchor in Tokyo Bay, the Navy said in a press release on Tuesday.

The warship safely returned to the Navy base in Yokosuka, Japan with the help of tugs, the release added.

There were no injuries to US or Japanese personnel, the release noted.

"The Navy is cooperating with the Government of Japan and Japanese Coast Guard in response to this issue and is taking appropriate measures to minimize impacts to the environment," the release said.

The cruiser Antietam is named in honor of the nearly 23,000 Union and Confederate soldiers who died on a single day at the Battle of Antietam on Sept. 17, 1862 during the US Civil War.