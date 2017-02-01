Putin-Trump Talk Clears the Way for Better Russia-US Ties - Ambassador Kislyak

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the Kremlin's statement, Putin and Trump discussed in the call critical international issues, including the conflict in the Middle East, the crisis in Ukraine, the situation on the Korean peninsula.

"It was their first phone conversation [after Trump’s inauguration], it was good," Kislyak said on Tuesday. "The most important result of this phone talk is that we feel like we can finally sit down and begin to work on restoring the relationship between our countries."

© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov Gorbachev Welcomes Putin-Trump Phone Talks as Resumption of Broad Dialogue

The White House described the phone call as a significant start to improving the Washington-Moscow relationship "that is in need of repair." Both Trump and Putin were hopeful that the two countries could begin cooperation in fight against terrorism and other issues of mutual concern, the release added.

The details of a possible face-to-face meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin can be discussed only after the Senate confirms all nominees of the new US administration, Kislyak explained.

"It is too early to talk about a meeting between Putin and Trump. The meeting should be well-prepared before the leaders can actually hold a conversation in person," Kislyak pointed out. "We hope that when the complete US administration starts working, we will have more clarity on when the two leaders can meet, and what questions they can discuss in order to develop our relationship."

Kislyak added that the US and Russian officials will have more interactions when the Senate confirms President Donald Trump's nominee for the next US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

"We will have more contacts when the Secretary of the State is confirmed," Kislyak stated.

The relations between Moscow and Washington have soured following the disagreements over the crisis in Ukraine and alleged Russia's interference in the 2016 US presidential election. After the victory of Trump on November 8, Russian officials have repeatedly welcomed the US president’s statements about the potential improvement in bilateral ties.