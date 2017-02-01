Senate Committee OKs Nomination of Trump Small Business Administration Chief

© REUTERS/ J. Scott Applewhite/Pool Trump Plans to Nominate Elaine Duke as Deputy Head of Homeland Security

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — McMahon’s nomination passed with a vote of 18 to 1, the release stated, and will head to the full Senate for consideration.

“It goes without saying that a nearly unanimous committee vote to approve her nomination shows that members from both sides of the aisle have great confidence that she is the right leader for the SBA,” Shaheen stated in the press release.

McMahon is a former executive of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Under McMahon’s leadership, Trump said the WWE grew from a 13-person operation into a publicly traded company with over 800 employees. He described her as one of the country's top female executives, advising businesses around the world.