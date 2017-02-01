Register
01:44 GMT +301 February 2017
Live
    Search
    The Los Angeles city skyline

    California May Become Sanctuary State to Fight Trump’s Immigration Policy

    © AFP 2016/ MARK RALSTON
    US
    Get short URL
    124512

    California is introducing legislation to become a “sanctuary state” enabling the Golden State to prohibit its law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities seeking to implement President Donald Trump’s new stricter policies for those who enter the nation without documentation.

    US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 22, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    NY Attorney General: Trump Without Legal Grounds to Cut ‘Sanctuary Cities’ Funds
    The first public hearing on the issue was scheduled for Thursday, as Senate Democrats sought ways to protect undocumented immigrants from facing consequences.

    The Judiciary Committee is slated to consider fast-tracking legislation to use taxpayer money to provide lawyers for undocumented immigrants who are facing deportation.

    Los Angeles, Sacramento, and San Francisco have policies in place that allow police to circumvent federal immigration officials, but lawmakers are seeking to extend the resistance to federal law throughout the entire state.

    The legislation, SB54, was drafted by Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, in response to Trump’s order to withhold federal grant money from sanctuary cities.

    US border patrol vehicle rides along the fence at the US-Mexican border near Naco, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2008
    © AP Photo/ Guillermo Arias
    Trump Committed to Building Wall With Mexico to End Illegal Immigration
    During Trump’s campaign, as well as during his nomination acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention, the President cited the case of Kate Steinle, 32, who was shot in the back in 2015 by Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez, an undocumented immigrant who had been deported to Mexico five times, but was protected by California’s sanctuary cities.

    After the man’s arrest by law enforcement in San Francisco, he claimed he shot Steinle by accident with a stolen gun while attempting to shoot sea lions. His trial is scheduled to begin in February.

    Months before the killing, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement had requested that Sanchez be held in custody by the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department so they could pick him up for deportation. The sanctuary city did not comply with the request and released him.

    Trump has repeatedly asserted that it is a state’s job to use all available resources to protect its citizens first, as opposed to protecting undocumented immigrants.

    Related:

    Mexico Disappointed by Netanyahu's Statement About US Border Wall
    Brazil Stands With Mexico in Opposition to Trump's Border Wall
    US, Mexico Agree to Work Out Differences on Border Wall
    US Middle-Class Faces Heavy Burden With Construction of Wall on US-Mexico Border
    US Border Patrol Chief Resigns After US-Mexico Wall Construction Order - Reports
    Tags:
    Sanctuary State, Sanctuary Cities, Deportation, Immigration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Donald Trump, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Trump Fires US Acting Attorney General
    Boiling Point
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok